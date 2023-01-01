Jonathan Majors to star in Da Understudy

Jonathan Majors will star in and produce 'Da Understudy'.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor has boarded the cast of the movie from Westbrook Studios and Amazon Studios with insiders suggesting that Spike Lee is set to direct.

Jonathan, 33, will produce the film under his Tall Street Productions banner while Tom Hanada, Zach Strauss and Tyler Cole have penned the screenplay – which is based on an original story by Cole and has been developed in-house by Westbrook.

'Da Understudy' tells the story of life imitating art when the understudy of a Broadway production discovers a part that he is willing to kill for.

Will Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone and Mike Soccio are to produce the film alongside Majors, with Lee and Cole serving as executive producers.

It has been a breakout year for Majors so far as he also stars alongside Michael B. Jordan in the 'Rocky' spin-off 'Creed III' and the latter explained that the pair are planning to make more movies together and form a partnership like Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino.

Asked if they'd collaborate again, Michael told the New York Times newspaper: "We plan on it.

"We’re excited about that, and I have those conversations with him. Acting is such a solo journey, where you’re fighting for your place on that call sheet for such a long time.

"So when you’ve got somebody that doesn’t care as much about that stuff, it’s like, 'Let’s go. How much damage can we do together?'"