Bam Margera arrested on domestic violence charge

Bam Margera was recently arrested on a domestic violence charge.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told TMZ on Tuesday that the Jackass star was arrested on 2 February around 5.30am after police officers arrived at a home in Escondido, California in response to reports of a domestic dispute.

The alleged victim, an unnamed woman, told deputies the 43-year-old kicked her. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.

The skateboarder posted $50,000 (£42,000) bail and was released from the facility on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Ryan Wisniewski from the Sheriff's Department told People that Margera is due to appear in court over the incident on Thursday. He noted that the San Diego County District Attorney could choose to reduce or drop the charge.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney confirmed to TMZ that no charges will be filed against Margera from their office because they only file them when they believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sources told the publication that the charges relate to Margera's current girlfriend rather than his estranged wife Nikki Boyd, who filed for legal separation from the star last month.

Margera and Boyd married in 2013 and share a five-year-old son named Phoenix.