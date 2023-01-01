Sharon Stone was heartbroken after losing custody of son following Basic Instinct role

Sharon Stone has reflected on the impact her role in 1992's Basic Instinct had on the custody battle over her eldest child.

Following a lengthy and turbulent divorce battle, Stone's ex-husband Phil Bronstein was awarded primary custody of their son Roan in the early 2000s, while Stone was granted visitation rights.

In a new appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the 64-year-old actress claimed she lost custody of Roan because she was judged over the sexual content in the erotic thriller.

"I lost custody of my child," the Casino star shared. "When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."

The Oscar-nominated actress continued, "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."

Stone shared that losing custody of her child due to the consequences of Basic Instinct was a devastating experience, both emotionally and physically.

"I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," she revealed. "It broke my heart."

Stone adopted Roan, now 22, with Bronstein in 2000, three years before the journalist filed for divorce. She went on to adopt two more sons: Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16.