Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex christen daughter Princess Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet Diana was christened at their home in California last week.



A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their 21-month-old daughter was christened during a small and intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California on 3 March.



"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," the representative said in a statement to People.



A source told the outlet that the couple invited King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales to the christening ceremony but they did not attend.



The announcement marks the first time the couple's youngest child has been publicly called a princess.



When Lilibet was born in June 2021, she did not have the title because she was not a granddaughter of the monarch at the time, however, she gained the right to use that title after her grandfather, King Charles III, acceded to the throne in September 2022.



Buckingham Palace officials have said that the royal website will be "updated in due course" to reflect the new titles of Princess Lilibet and her brother Archie, who was born in May 2019. They are currently listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor".



The announcement comes just days after a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they had been invited to the King's coronation on 6 May, despite the rift within the family. They did not divulge if they will attend the historic event.