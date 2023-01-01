Kevin Hart announces TV prank show after Nick Cannon clip goes viral

Kevin Hart has announced a new TV prank series after a teaser clip featuring Nick Cannon went viral earlier this week.



On Tuesday, the Wild 'n Out star hit headlines after he posted a video on social media showing him promoting an E! show called Who's Having My Baby - in which he appeared to be conducting a competition to find a woman to have a child with.



But after the concept caused a stir online, due to Nick already having welcomed 12 children with six women, Kevin posted a video via his Instagram page on Wednesday in which Nick confirmed the trailer was a prank.



"I gotcha. Having My Baby with Nick Cannon is not real, y'all. But my new E! show with Kevin Hart, Celebrity Prank Wars, is real. So, make sure you lock in," he said.



In a statement, a representative for E! described Celebrity Prank Wars as a "hilarious new competition series" in which Hollywood stars pull stunts on each other, with hosts Kevin and Nick ultimately choosing one winner.



"Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next - all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!" they commented.



Other participants include Anthony Anderson, Brie and Nikki Bella, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, and T.I.



Celebrity Prank Wars will premiere on 6 April.