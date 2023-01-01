Cara Delevingne got 'blackout' drunk after 2022 Met Gala

Cara Delevingne got "blackout" drunk while grieving the death of her grandmother at the 2022 Met Gala.

The Paper Towns actress learned her grandmother had passed away while she was shooting her docuseries Planet Sex, and two weeks later, in May 2022, she attended the Met Gala in New York completely "exhausted". To cope with the loss, the British star turned to alcohol and had to travel for the funeral while hungover the next day.

"When I heard she had died there were a lot of things I had to process because I hadn't seen her since Christmas the year before. I was really trying to pour everything I had into work, and every night I would come back from filming and sit alone and just cry. By the time I got to the Met Ball two weeks later I was f**king exhausted," Cara shared in a cover interview with Vogue magazine.

"I went and got blackout afterwards. It was like, 'What am I doing?' The day after, I had to travel to my granny's funeral. It was horrible."

At the annual fashion bash, Cara went topless, with gold paint and nipple covers protecting her modesty. She noted that the patches of psoriasis that were visible on her skin were "a sign of the major stress in my life" and proof that her body "couldn't handle it".

When she turned 30 that August, Cara knew she would need to change her ways and curb her alcohol and drug use as her lifestyle wasn't "sustainable". She treated her birthday party like "a funeral for my previous life" and partied as hard as possible "because this was the end".

However, her substance abuse spiralled further out of control when she went to Burning Man festival shortly after and acted "feral".

"There's an element of feeling invincible when I'm on drugs. I put myself in danger in those moments because I don't care about my life," she confessed. "It's a scary thing to the people around you who love you."

Cara finally checked into rehab last September.