Cara Delevingne had 'complete existential crisis' after splitting from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne suffered a "complete existential crisis" when she and Ashley Benson split up during lockdown.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the Suicide Squad star and Pretty Little Liars actress, who had been dating since 2018, quarantined together with friends in Los Angeles, thinking it would be a fun time.

However, when Cara and Ashley split that April, the British actress lost her sense of identity and purpose without work and a relationship.

"In the beginning, I was living with people in this COVID bubble in LA. We thought it was going to be a weeklong thing, and so it was fun," she shared in a cover interview with Vogue. "And then I was alone, really alone... it was a low point. I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation - my identity, everything - was so wrapped up in work. And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose.

She continued, "Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time."

The 30-year-old admitted her substance abuse issues spiralled out of control during the lockdown and she fell back into her old habits as the restrictions started to lift.

After seeing concerning paparazzi photos of herself in September 2022, she checked into rehab and had been clean for four months when she spoke to Vogue in January.

Cara celebrated the first sober Christmas and New Year's Eve of her adult life in December with her new girlfriend, singer Leah 'Minke' Mason, and told the magazine it was her favourite holiday season yet.

Opening up about Minke, Cara revealed, "She's the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn't going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise. It's the first time I feel like I'm in a relationship not trying to rescue someone."