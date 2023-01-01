Goldie Hawn recalls standing up to 'bully' Harvey Weinstein

Goldie Hawn has recalled how she stood up to Harvey Weinstein when they were developing a film adaptation of Chicago.

The Hollywood icon was briefly attached to star as Velma Kelly in a version of the Broadway musical in the late 1980s, with Madonna set to portray Roxie Hart.

But during an interview for Variety published on Wednesday, Goldie revealed Harvey, who was to oversee the project for his entertainment company Miramax, "undermined" her by ordering a new script in which Velma was described as being in her early twenties.

"Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna," she revealed, before recalling how she confronted the producer over the move. "I said, 'Don't f**k with me. Because I know just what you're doing. We made a deal.'"

Despite the film failing to move forward, Goldie was surprised when she received payment for her efforts.

"You stand up to a bully, and sometimes you win. I said to him afterwards, 'You know what the best part of you paying me is? Not the money. You restored my faith in dignity and ethics.' Little did I know," the 77-year-old continued, adding that she wasn't sure how Madonna reacted to the news: "You know, she just went with the tide."

A film adaptation of Chicago did eventually get greenlit. Starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the film was released in 2002.

However, Goldie was quick to offer up her thoughts on Harvey.

The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault during a trial in New York in 2020. He is currently appealing this conviction.

And last month, the 70-year-old was sentenced to a further 16 years following a separate case heard in Los Angeles.

"He's finally living his karma," she added.