Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly confirm romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have seemingly confirmed speculation they are dating.

On Tuesday night, the model and Puerto Rican rapper, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were photographed embracing each other after grabbing a group dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

In the photos, the 27-year-old reality star can be seen kissing and hugging the 28-year-old music sensation before getting into her car.

In mid-February, rumours of Kendall and Bad Bunny's romance began circulating after a source told celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi they saw the pair together at a club in Los Angeles.

According to the anonymous source, the two were allegedly kissing in the private club, with witnesses claiming to have seen Kendall leaving the venue before Bad Bunny's car was brought out two minutes later.

On a separate occasion, they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Beverly Hills after dinner with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Shortly after the romance reports, Kendall's ex-boyfriend, basketball star Devin Booker, unfollowed her on Instagram.

Kendall and Devin, who had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2020, called it quits in October 2022 due to conflicting work schedules.