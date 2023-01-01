Goldie Hawn insists Overboard shouldn't have been remade

Goldie Hawn is adamant her 1987 comedy Overboard should never have been remade.



The Oscar-winning actress starred alongside her longtime partner Kurt Russell in the romantic comedy, in which she played a wealthy socialite who suffers amnesia after falling from her yacht and is taken in by a working-class carpenter.



It was remade in 2018 with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez in gender-flipped roles, with her playing a working-class single mother who convinces a rich man with amnesia that they are married.



In an interview with Variety, Hawn insisted her movie should have been "left alone" because a remake could never have improved upon the original.



"Overboard was really perfect just as it was," she stated. "Very rarely does a remake match the actual original film. So I'm not a fan of remakes, period. I think that people have put their stamp on their movies, and if they're classics, they should be left alone."



The 1987 original received mixed reviews and disappointed at the box office but has since become a cult film.



Meanwhile, the remake was critically panned but did well financially. The concept has also been loosely adapted for movies in other countries.



Elsewhere in the interview, Hawn reflected on the state of the rom-com genre and bemoaned the prospect of them becoming extinct.



"It's too pedestrian and not interesting?" she said. "How sad."