Mike Epps apologises for carrying loaded gun at airport

Mike Epps has apologised for carrying a loaded gun in his hand luggage at an airport in the U.S.



On Sunday, local news outlets reported that the actor/comedian was stopped during a screening by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Indianapolis International Airport after they suspected his carry-on to contain a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition. The gun was confiscated but it remains unclear whether Epps will face charges.



In light of the news, The Hangover actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video in which he apologised for his actions.



"I want to give a shout-out to all my fans out there. I want to apologise if you're seeing any negativity about a gun charge at the airport," he began, before referencing his comedy show in the city the previous evening. "I had a long night. I had a show in my hometown and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag."



Epps went on to offer an explanation as to why he carries a gun.



"If you want to know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time. I be having jewellery on, and these dudes is out here robbing people. So, I just want to make sure I make it clear I ain't out here doing nothing wrong. But I keep a gun on me 'cause I gotta protect myself. Sometimes I ain't with my security (sic)," the 52-year-old continued. "Just want to let y'all know that I'm still on some positive vibes. And sorry that it happened."