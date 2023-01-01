Tiger Woods's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman requests for NDA to be nullified

Tiger Woods's ex-girlfriend has asked a judge to nullify a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) amid their breakup.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, lawyers acting for Erica Herman are seeking to render a contract she signed at the beginning of her relationship with the pro-golfer in 2017 invalid, citing a new law that permits NDAs to be cancelled in cases of sexual assault.

The former restaurant manager's civil lawsuit, filed in Martin County, Florida, does not refer to allegations of harassment or assault.

The pair are believed to have split late last year.

Meanwhile, in a separate lawsuit, Herman is suing Woods for $30 million (£25 million) in damages due to "severe" emotional harm, claiming he tricked her into leaving and then prevented her from entering the Florida mansion they had shared for six years.

Herman also alleged the 47-year-old's representatives took $40,000 (£33,000) from her and made "scurrilous and defamatory allegations" about the origin of the money.

A spokesperson for Woods has not yet commented on the lawsuits.