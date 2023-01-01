Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children get official royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's children have officially received royal titles.

On Wednesday, a representative for the couple confirmed that their 21-month-old daughter was christened Princess Lilibet Diana during a small ceremony staged at their Montecito, California home earlier this month.

The announcement marked the first time Lilibet had been referred to as a princess, and on Thursday, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced that the official website for the royal family had been updated to reflect the change.

In addition, Harry and Meghan's three-year-old son is now listed as Prince Archie.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a rep for the pair commented. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Archie and Lilibet gained the right to use the titles when their grandfather King Charles III acceded to the throne in September 2022. They are now sixth and seventh in line to the throne, respectively.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales's three children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four - have always used titles as their father is heir to the throne.

The news comes shortly after a rep for Harry and Meghan confirmed they had received an invitation to the King's coronation on 6 May. However, they declined to comment on whether they will attend the ceremony.