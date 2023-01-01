Halle Berry thrilled to see iconic Oscars dress on display

Halle Berry has expressed her delight over her iconic Oscars dress going on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.



The actress cemented her status as a style star when she accepted the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball at the 2002 Academy Awards while wearing a dark red gown with mesh and embroidery created by Elie Saab.



On Thursday, Halle took to Instagram to share a snap of the ensemble on a mannequin at the museum located in Los Angeles, California, which is devoted preserving and celebrating the history, science, and cultural impact of the film industry.



"Look who made it to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California!" she wrote in the caption. "Not only will this historic @eliesaabworld gown remain in the expert care of the museum's curators and conservators, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also holds meaning and forever be a reminder that all things are possible. Thank you @academymuseum!"



In response, Zendaya showed her approval by posted three red heart emojis, while Ava DuVernay wrote, "Wonderful."