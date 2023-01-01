Shannen Doherty calls on Fran Drescher to change SAG-AFTRA healthcare rules

Shannen Doherty has called on Fran Drescher to take action over SAG-AFTRA's healthcare benefits.



On Thursday, the Charmed actress took to Instagram to post a photo of her sitting in hospital with an IV in her left arm.



In the accompanying caption, Shannen asked The Nanny actress, who was elected president of the labour union that represents actors and media professionals in 2021, to reconsider rules relating to health insurance for members.



"@officialfrandrescher im curious for people like me who have worked since they were 10 and paid dues to @sagaftra how when we aren't able to work for health reasons why our union abandons us (sic)," she wrote. "I think we can do better for all our members and I think you're (the) person to do it."



Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and later underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. In 2020, she announced that the cancer had returned and she was undergoing further treatment.



Elsewhere in her message, Shannen indicated that her health insurance had been "cancelled" because she doesn't meet "current criteria".



"Health insurance shouldn't be based on annual income. It's a lifetime contribution. And for me and many others, we have paid a lifetime of dues to only be canceled because we don't meet your current criteria. Not ok," the 51-year-old added.



In response, a number of celebrities - including Leslie Bibb, Brian Austin Green, and Alana Stewart - praised Shannen for starting a conversation on the topic.



"I was just thinking about you today. Sending you love," wrote Alyssa Milano, while Busy Philipps commented, "Too many of my friends have gone through this - it makes no sense. @sagaftra must do better!!"



Fran has not yet responded to Shannen's post.