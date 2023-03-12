Paul Dano and Cara Delevingne announced as 2023 Oscars presenters

Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, and others have been announced to present at the 2023 Oscars.

An ABC press release published on Thursday revealed Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, and John Travolta would present at this year’s Academy Awards.

They join previously-announced presenters Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Donnie Yen.

The presenters have been set to hand out the nominees’ awards at the 95th Oscars ceremony held on 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, at 5pm Pacific Time. ABC has acquired the rights to stream the awards show live.

Jimmy Kimmel has signed on as the show host.