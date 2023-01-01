Jenna Ortega in talks to join Beetlejuice sequel

Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to join the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel.

The Wednesday actress is reportedly in talks to play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, the character portrayed by Winona Ryder in the original 1988 fantasy comedy.

If she signs on for the role, the project would mark a reunion between Ortega and Tim Burton, who directed the original and is expected to return for the follow-up. Burton was an executive producer on Wednesday and directed half of the Netflix show's episodes.

In addition to Burton and Ryder, Michael Keaton is also expected to return as mischievous bio-exorcist Betelgeuse.

Beetlejuice 2 has been in and out of development since the '90s, but in March 2022, it was revealed Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment was bringing the project to life at Warner Bros.

At the time, the sequel was in early development and the script hadn't been written, but it has since made serious progress as production will be getting underway in London around late May or early June, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the original film, Keaton's mischievous ghost Betelgeuse is hired by a recently deceased couple - played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis - to help them scare away the new family living in their home. The Deetz family was portrayed by Ryder, Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O'Hara.

During an appearance on the Hot Ones YouTube show last week, Ortega raved about working with Burton and cited Beetlejuice and Mars Attacks! as two of her favourite Burton films.

"I feel like Beetlejuice is a staple," she said. "I've always appreciated Beetlejuice."