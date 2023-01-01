Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't have the courage' to leave Sebastian Bear-McClard for 'a long time'

Emily Ratajkowski has admitted she "didn't have the courage" to end her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard "for a long time".



The model/actress opened up about filing for divorce from the film producer, the father of her son Sylvester Apollo, in September 2022 after four years of marriage on the Going Mental podcast.



"I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy," the 31-year-old confessed. "I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK."



The Gone Girl star revealed she tried to take antidepressants because she thought there was something wrong with her.



"So much of what I learned of coming out of that relationship is, like, to trust your instincts and gaslighting is a real thing," Emily continued.



"Every piece of media we consume from the second we are born is basically this idea of finding a partner that completes and validates you. Plus, I had just had a child so I really wanted to have that family, so it was especially hard for me to totally walk away."



Emily didn't divulge what ultimately caused the end of her marriage because she wants to protect their two-year-old's son privacy. However, she hinted that a line was crossed.



"For me, it was so clear and then it just became clearer and clearer and clearer, which was good, which was clarifying," she added.



Emily and Sebastian got married in February 2018 and separated in July 2022, with her filing for divorce two months later.