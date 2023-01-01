Jenna Ortega was 'so nervous' meeting Paul Mescal at SAG Awards

Jenna Ortega was "so nervous" about meeting Paul Mescal at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last month.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the Wednesday actress recalled how she was seated at the same table as Zendaya and Paul at the awards show.



While Jenna had met Zendaya before and they were able to have "a nice conversation", she was so anxious about the prospect of meeting the Aftersun star that she couldn't look him in the eye.



"I was kind of freaking out because she (Zendaya) was sitting next to Paul Mescal, who I think is so talented and so good," she shared. "And I was so nervous to meet him and I knew he was going to be at my table. He introduced himself to me when I wasn't expecting it. He was like, 'Oh, hi, nice to meet you, I'm Paul' and I was so nervous I kind of couldn't look him in the eye."



The 20-year-old then jokingly mimicked how she said hello back and complimented him on Aftersun while looking down at the table.



During the ceremony, Jenna presented an award with Aubrey Plaza and they performed a bit in which they poked fun at their dark onscreen personas. The gag sparked calls on social media for the duo to work together.



Responding to the reaction, Jenna told Jimmy, "I would do anything with her. She's another one of those people where everyone kept saying, 'Oh, you remind me of Aubrey or you two should get together.' And we just never did until we were backstage then and she just looked at me and said, 'Hey you! Get over here.' She was really cool."