Riley Keough researched fan art while creating character for Daisy Jones & The Six

Riley Keough took inspiration from fan art while building her character for Daisy Jones & The Six.

In the upcoming TV miniseries, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the actress plays the titular character - a singer-songwriter who joins a band in the 1970s.

As part of a new interview, Riley shared that she carefully studied fan art when piecing together aspects of Daisy's look - from her hair colour to go-to accessories.

"When we were discussing the colour of her hair - if she'd have bangs, if she wouldn't. Her gold earrings, her hoops - I went out and searched for Daisy Jones fan art, and I found common dominators in the art and the colour of her hair," she said in a clip posted to producer Reese Witherspoon's Book Club Instagram page. "Most of them had bangs, most of them she had gold hoops, and her hair was a certain length and it was wavy more than it was straight."

Riley went on to insist that the process ended up being akin to a collaboration with fans.

"All these things kind of helped dictate what (Daisy) ended up looked like and I really loved being able to include fans of the book and that art," the 33-year-old smiled.

Daisy Jones & The Six, also starring Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, is now streaming via Prime Video.