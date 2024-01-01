Jeremy Renner keeps straight face discussing Knives Out before casting announcement

Jeremy Renner kept a straight face while discussing the Knives Out franchise before his casting was made public last week.

The Avengers actor recorded an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast in mid-May, a week before it was revealed he had been cast in the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man.

During the episode, which was released this week, host Josh Horowitz stated that Renner can't appear in any future Knives Out films "unless (he's) playing himself" because his face featured on a bottle of celebrity hot sauce in 2022's Glass Onion.

As Horowitz made his declaration, the Mayor of Kingstown star laughed and responded, "Uh oh, oh no, what did I do?"

He continued, "Those are good movies though... I met (writer/director Rian Johnson) and I'm like, 'Oh great, why didn't you call me to be in it, you jack**s?' Whatever."

It is not known what character Renner will play in the upcoming murder mystery, which features a star-studded cast including Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis and Josh Brolin, among others. Daniel Craig also returns as his Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

Host Horowitz explained that Renner exists in the Knives Out universe as himself because his face appears on a bottle of hot sauce called Renning Hot!

The 53-year-old also revealed that Netflix had plans to launch the hot sauce and make a documentary about it.

"Netflix was like, 'Ah OK, let's make a mini-documentary about it and this whole thing (about) you making the hot sauce.' I was like, 'Oh my goodness, is this really happening?'" he recalled. "I didn't have the time ultimately to do all that but I'm glad I got to make it in there."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery starts filming later this month.