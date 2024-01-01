Bijou Phillips dating after divorce

Bijou Phillips has a new man in her life after filing for divorce from Danny Masterson seven months ago.

The former model and actor has been dating entrepreneur Jamie Mazur for the past two months, as reported by Us Weekly.

The millionaire businessman was engaged to model Alessandra Ambrosio for 10 years before they called it quits in March 2018. The couple share a daughter Anja, 15, and son Noah, 12.

Phillips and Masterson were married for 12 years before he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in September 2023.

Masterson has denied all the allegations against him since he was arrested in 2020.

Phillips filed for divorce from the That '70s Show alum soon after he began serving his 30-year sentence. The couple are parents to 10-year-old daughter Fianna.

Outside of her budding new relationship with Mazur, Phillips has been keeping herself busy with girls' nights and trips away.

Last month, she jetted off to the South of France with pals Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Tish Weinstock, Sasha Pivovarova, Héloïse Agostinelli and Paris Jackson.

Phillips documented the vacation via Instagram, including an outing to the Miu Miu Summer Club in Cannes, France.

"Best Girls trip ever! Had sooooo much fun!" Phillips captioned a carousel of images on May 25. "It was a dream."