Idina Menzel returning to Broadway in new musical Redwood

Idina Menzel returning to Broadway in 2025 to star in the new musical Redwood.

On Thursday it was announced that the Tony winner will return to Broadway after almost a decade to star in Tina Landau's new musical, Redwood.

Tina wrote the book and is directing the upcoming production. Meanwhile, Idina co-created the musical and will star as Jesse, a grieving mother who travels to the forests of Northern California to find solace.

The production will feature music by composer and songwriter Kate Diaz.

Exact production dates and additional casting are yet to be announced.

"I'm so thrilled to be returning to Broadway, and the fact that I get to do it with Redwood, a musical that means so much to me, makes it even more special," Idina said. "This show has lived in my bones for fifteen years, from the very first time Tina and I discussed working together. Finally getting to do it on Broadway is really a dream come true."

The Glee actress last appeared on the Broadway stage in If/Then, which ran from 2014 to 2015. She is best known for her roles as Maureen in Rent and Elphaba in Wicked.

Tina most recently directed Mother Play, which is currently playing on Broadway. The play stars Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jim Parsons.

The announcement comes almost two months after Idina revealed her upcoming Take Me or Leave Me concert tour, which will be her first tour in almost eight years. The 21-stop U.S. tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington on 19 July.