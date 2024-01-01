Adele promises her fans 'will get laid' as she makes saucy promise

Adele has joked that her music is the perfect aphrodisiac and insists fans will fall pregnant after attending one of her shows.

The singer has been wowing fans with a residency in Las Vegas since November 2022 where she has become as famous for her interactions with her audience as her singing.

Taking to the stage over the weekend, Adele made an appeal to those in the audience who had been forced to attend against their will.

The Sun quotes the star joking, "For anyone that got dragged along tonight, which obviously would be a straight man, you might get someone pregnant tonight because I make baby-making music."

She added, "If you have been dragged along against your will, you will one hundred per cent get laid tonight - I will get you laid because my music is emotive."

Fans will be able to watch Adele in Europe this summer as she has a run of 10 concerts set to take place in Munich in August.

The mum-of-one will perform in a purpose-built outdoor stadium that is big enough to contain 80,000 fans in the German city.

Initially, the star was tipped to earn £10 million for just four nights in the city - before she extended her run to include six additional shows.

Announcing her residency back in January, the star said at the time, "I haven't played in Europe since 2016! I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes."