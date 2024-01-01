Chrissy Teigen fears Donald Trump will 'come after' her

Chrissy Teigen has admitted she fears Donald Trump will "come after" her because of her past social media comments.

During an interview for the On with Kara Swisher podcast, which was recorded at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday, the TV personality said she is concerned that Trump will target her if he returns to the White House after the upcoming presidential election.

Teigen has taken to social media on several occasions to criticise the controversial politician, who is the 45th President of the United States and a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, which will take place on 5 November.

During the conversation, Teigen referenced her 2019 X/Twitter post, in which she referred to Trump as a "p**sy a** b**ch". Trump soon had the post removed, which Chrissy described as a "career highlight".

"It's also kind of scary, because it's, 'Oh, he's aware of me'," she explained, reports Deadline. "What could really happen because of that? We obviously know he's unhinged but could he actually come after you in other ways? It's a weird feeling."

The model's husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, also took part in the conversation.

Legend explained that the fear of Trump coming after him and his wife is one of several reasons why voters need to make sure he doesn't "come within a mile of the White House again".

The All Of Me singer said that he and Teigen will remain politically active throughout the election, adding, "We're going to the White House on the way home from here and we're going to support President Biden."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Legend noted that his political views have affected his role as a judge on The Voice, explaining that "some fans won't vote for my team on The Voice because they don't agree with my politics, but I'm fine with it".