Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan reveals pregnancy

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan is expecting a baby girl later this month.

The Riverdale star has announced on social media that she is expecting her second child, and her first baby with boyfriend James Karnik.

The couple are due to welcome the new arrival imminently.

"So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month. Surprise! Thank you GOD," the Wild Cards star captioned her post of maternity photos.

Basketballer Karnik also shared a photo of himself holding his partner in his arms.

"Holdin' BOTH my girls at the same time," he captioned his post, indicating the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Vanessa also has a son named River, three, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chicago White Sox player Michael Kopech.

The couple married in January 2020 after a year together but filed for divorce six months later in June. Vanessa announced she was pregnant the following month.

She gave birth to her son in January 2021 with her then-estranged husband at her side.

Morgan who hails from Ottawa, Canada, played Toni Topaz in the teen drama series Riverdale from 2017 to 2023. She is also known for her roles as Beatrix 'Bird' Castro in Finding Carter, Amanda Pierce in the teen comedy series The Latest Buzz, and Sarah in My Babysitter's a Vampire.