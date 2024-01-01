NEWS Matthew McConaughey teases political career move Marco Gandolfi Share with :





Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering a career change, admitting he is on "a learning tour" to become a politician.



The 54-year-old Oscar winner has long teased the possibility of switching from acting to policy making and has explained he is training himself up for such an event.



In a conversation with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about a possible future in politics, Matthew admitted, "Yes. I have thought about running for office, getting into this category."



Further quotes, shared by the Associated Press, report Matthew saying, "I'm on a learning tour and have been for probably the last six years of understanding what this category means.



"Do I have instincts, intellect that it would be a good fit for me and I would be a good fit for it? That would be useful."

He added, "I'm still on that learning tour, and, you know, days like this. I'm learning a lot."



The Hollywood star has previously admitted he did not vote during US elections from 2012 until 2018, and shared in March 2021 that he was considering running in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election.



Matthew has never played a politician on-screen, but in 2012, reports claimed he had been cast as John F. Kennedy in Lee Daniels's historical drama The Butler.



However, he exited the project and was replaced by James Marsden in the role for the film which was released in 2013.

