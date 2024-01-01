Kevin Costner's Horizon sequel pulled from August release

The release date for Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga sequel has been delayed.

Chapter Two of the epic Western series has been pushed back from its previously scheduled slot of 16 August.

Production company New Line Cinema is hoping the delay will give people more time to watch the first film and spark wider interest in the follow-up.

"Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first instalment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and MAX," a New Line Cinema representative confirmed in a statement.

It is not yet known when the film will be released.

According to reports, the movie may not make it to cinemas at all and could go straight to Warner Bros' streaming service Max.

Costner, who directed, co-wrote and starred in the first movie, was moved to tears at the Cannes Film Festival in June after Horizon: An American Saga received a standing ovation.

However, the First Chapter failed to impress at the box office and took in a disappointing $11 million during its opening weekend.

The film had a budget of $100 million, and Costner recently revealed he had invested "about $38 million" of his own money in the passion project.

Horizon: An American Saga is scheduled to be streamed from 16 July.

Filming on the third instalment of the Western saga is due to resume in mid-August.