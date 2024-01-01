Adidas issues apology for Bella Hadid ad campaign

Adidas has issued an apology for its ad campaign featuring Bella Hadid.

The controversial commercial paid tribute to the 1972 Munich Olympics, which were marred by a terrorist act.

In the advertisement, Bella wore a pair of red "SL72" sneakers to commemorate the 1972 games, which led to an outcry from the brand's followers.

At that year's event, a group of Palestinian gunmen from the militant organisation Black September raided the Olympic Village and killed two members of the Israeli team, taking another nine members hostage. The hostages were later also executed.

"We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical event - though these are completely unintentional - and we apologize for any upset or distress caused," a representative from Adidas said in a statement to USA Today Sports. "As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign."

The statement added, "We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."

Bella's father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian. While Bella was born in the United States, the 27-year-old has been vocally supportive of Palestine's people, frequently speaking out on her social media channels against Israel's ongoing military action in Gaza.