Zosia Mamet 'chose not to' watch Madame Web

Zosia Mamet "chose not to" watch her critically panned movie Madame Web.

The Girls actress played Amaria, a gifted hacker who worked for Tahar Rahim's villain Ezekiel, in the superhero movie, which bombed at the box office in February.

In an interview with The Guardian, Zosia, 36, admitted she had not seen the much-ridiculed movie, adding with a smile, "I chose not to."

When asked what went wrong with the film, the actress replied, "I think it's really tough with movies like that. (They're) made by committee because there's so much money put into them. Nothing creative made by committee is ever brilliant."

Her comments echo what her co-star Dakota Johnson said about the movie, in which she played the titular Madame Web, shortly after its release.

"Decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms," she told Bustle in March.

Dakota also revealed that she was "not surprised" by the negative reaction to the film.

"Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, Wait, what?" she shared. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."

On the flip side, their co-star Sydney Sweeney was unfazed by Madame Web's failure, insisting it allowed her to make her rom-com Anyone But You, and Emma Roberts told Variety that she "personally really loved" the film and thought director S.J. Clarkson "did an amazing job".