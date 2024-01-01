Olivia Munn pays tribute to Erica Ash

Olivia Munn has paid tribute to Erica Ash.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to the actress and comedian, who died on Sunday at the age of 46.

Erica's mother, Diann Ash, announced on Monday that Erica had died "after a long and courageous battle with cancer".

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Olivia shared a clip of a scene from the 2021 film Violet, in which she and Erica starred.

"So sad to hear about the passing of Erica Ash after a long battle with cancer," Olivia, 44, wrote. "We worked together on the movie Violet that came out in 2021. She was a brilliant actor who brought so much to every moment."

Olivia concluded the post by writing, "Rest in love."

In a second post, Olivia - who revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 - wrote, "... f**k cancer."

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash also paid tribute to Erica, who was best known for her appearances on sketch comedy shows MADtv and The Big Gay Sketch Show.

"Rest Well Pretty girl," Niecy, 54, wrote on Instagram. "Your last text to me was 'I'm gonna make you my #wcw.' Then we had a good keke."

The Dahmer actress concluded, "You will be missed! Thank you for all the laughs! Sending my deepest condolences to your family & loved ones."