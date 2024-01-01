Halle Berry 'loved' Zoë Kravitz's take on Catwoman

Halle Berry "loved" Zoë Kravitz's version of their shared superhero character Catwoman.

The Oscar-winning actress played the superhero in 2004's critically panned standalone movie Catwoman and the character has since been played on film by the likes of Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises and Kravitz in 2022's The Batman.

For a 20th anniversary retrospective of her movie for Entertainment Weekly, Berry singled out Kravitz's performance as Selina Kyle.

"I love when I see any woman's version of what Catwoman is to them. Like men who play Batman or Spider-Man, we're in a group all our own, and I admire every version I see," Berry began, before adding, "I loved Zoë Kravitz's version; I always smile at that. It makes me happy. I don't feel there's any competition. We all have our version of this iconic character."

When Kravitz was cast as Catwoman in 2019, the X-Men star welcomed her into the family via social media.

"Special shout-out to your new #CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad ass @ZoeKravitz," Berry wrote X/Twitter at the time. "Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family!"

In an interview with PopCulture in 2022, Berry said the Big Little Lies star would be "an amazing Catwoman" and she couldn't wait to see her interpretation.

In film, Catwoman was first portrayed by Lee Meriwether in Batman in 1966. After decades out of the limelight, she returned in 1992's Batman Returns with Michelle Pfeiffer in the role.