Halle Berry fails to force ex Olivier Martinez to attend therapy

Halle Berry has lost her bid to make a court force her ex-husband Olivier Martinez to attend co-parenting therapy.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning star was married to French actor Martinez, 58, from 2013 until 2016 and they share 10-year-old son Maceo-Robert Martinez.

As part of their divorce agreement, Berry and Martinez are to attend co-parenting therapy sessions - a condition Berry is trying to have enforced after Martinez failed to attend recent sessions.

However, Radar Online has reported that Berry's request has been denied by a judge.

The Catwoman star is said to have accused her ex of avoiding therapy sessions, "because he wants to have the summer off... thereby thwarting the entire therapeutic process".

Berry's claim also suggested, "These continued conflicts hurt Maceo, (and) interfere with his development and best interests."

The claim states, "Olivier's continued involvement of Maceo in our disputes... (has) caused Maceo to act out against me".

And adds, "Olivier consistently places Maceo in the middle of Olivier's anger toward me and in the middle of our conflict."

Martinez has contested the claims and accused Berry of, "constantly attempting to strong-arm (him) by forcing him into 'submission' using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal".

Martinez's legal team who argued the request should be denied as there was no risk of immediate harm to the child - and the judge agreed, denying Berry's request.

Berry was married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 until 1997 and then to singer Eric Benét, from 2001 until 2005.

She shares a 16-year-old daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.