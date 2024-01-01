Tori Spelling was offered 'hot crack pipe' by Charlie Sheen

Tori Spelling has recalled how she was once offered a "hot crack pipe" by Charlie Sheen.

The actress used to live in the same building as the Two and a Half Men star. She has told how she only went to his home once when they were neighbours - and it was an interesting experience.

"The door opens, and Charlie is standing there in a button up - I want to say Hawaiian shirt - I don't even know what it was," she said on her MisSpelling podcast. "He hands me something, he goes, 'Hot crack pipe.' I was like, "Nope, no thanks.'"

She added that she "didn't see the condo" because "it was very dark" inside. "I mean, literally all the lights were off," she said. "And the only lights were, like, people smoking or like doing, I don't know what was going on, but we went."

She continued, "He brings me into the kitchen and he's like, 'Well, anything else?' I was terrified to take anything else. I didn't know. There were so many people there and they were all like, 'Oh yeah, Charlie, we have this, we have that.' And I was like, 'I'm good.' He took us around, I believe there were some ladies of the night there."

She explained that she was invited to Charlie's apartment because her flatmate at the time, Kevin, was close with the actor. "He and Charlie had a lot of ... he would go MIA for days."

Tori, 51, was talking to Charlie's ex-wife Denise Richards, 53, on the podcast. After Tori finished her recollections of her encounter with the star, Denise noted, "You were there longer than I was. It was a building where a lot of people were up and down that elevator. But that's OK."

Charlie, 58, has a history of drug and alcohol addiction. In December 2023, he told how People that "next month I'll be six years sober. I have a very consistent lifestyle now."