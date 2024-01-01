John Mulaney confirms wedding to Olivia Munn

John Mulaney has confirmed that he and Olivia Munn are married.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night, the comedian, 41, opened up about his marriage to the 44-year-old actress.

"I got married. Thanks a lot," John told host Seth Meyers. "It's the best."

The Saturday Night Live alum went on to say that Olivia's mother, Kim Schmid, was in the audience, prompting Seth to ask if he was happy with his in-laws.

"It's the greatest single time in my life," John replied. "I've been in a lot of interesting situations, but marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done."

He continued jokingly about his in-laws, "One of them will come with you anywhere. And they call me John Mulaney - full name. Full name all the time: 'Olivia's here with John Mulaney.'"

The comedian told the host that unlike his own family, the X-Men: Apocalypse star's relatives aren't afraid to talk about "taboo" subjects.

"My family is white, Caucasian... so we're uptight about a lot of topics," he said. "Money, health, anything - almost everything is taboo. The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you. 'How much money you have?' 'Why you so skinny?'"

John and Olivia, who have a two-year-old son called Malcolm, were reported to have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York in July. The couple have been together since May 2021.

John was previously married to artist Annamarie Tendler between 2014 and their separation in 2021.