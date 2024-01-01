Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson once ditched work 'to do an extraordinary amount of mushrooms'

Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson have recalled the time they "played hooky" from the Cheers set to take psychedelics.

The actors were talking on their Cheers podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, along with guest George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on the show.

They remembered meeting on a boat owned by fellow cast member, John Ratzenberger, before calling in sick to work.

"Woody and I, by then, were already stoned," said Ted, 76. "And we got on the phone at a pay phone and... called into the show saying... 'I'm not feeling too good. I can't come in' and then hand the phone to the next person."

George, 75, added, "It was clear that we were playing hooky. Somebody said, yeah, I'm 'seasick,'... I got peer pressured."

Ted continued, "Woody turns to me and goes, 'Have you ever had mushrooms?' I go, 'No, no, I haven't.' And he said, 'Well, this will be a good time. We have nothing to do. We'll be on a boat. We hadn't had breakfast. So, I was fairly hungry and ate, I think an extraordinary amount of mushrooms... and then I'm thinking, 'This is all right.'"

The boat ended up sailing in rough waters. - something that didn't end well for those who hadn't taken the drugs.

"So people not on mushrooms would be seasick pretty much," said Ted. "But I sat there getting more and more and more freaked out and whatever it is - you get stoned or whatever it is on mushrooms - and I look at you, Woody, and you're stretched out on a bunk, and I think, 'Oh, he's so used to this that he's just cooling it and relaxing.'"

Cheers ran from 1982 to 1993 and won 28 Emmys during its time on air.