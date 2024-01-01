Rocky Horror star Tim Curry takes on first film role in 14 years

Almost 50 years after The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released, Tim Curry is heading back to the big screen in another spooky role.

The veteran actor will return to the silver screen as a character in the horror film Stream, which opens next week in select cinemas. It will be Curry's first feature film role since the 2010 comedy Burke & Hare.

After a stroke in 2012 that left him wheelchair-bound, Curry has focused on voice acting in animated projects, including the shows Young Justice and Ben 10: Omniverse.

He also appeared in the 2016 television film remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The 1975 film, in which Curry co-starred with Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick is still in limited release in 2024, some 49 years after its premiere, making it the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Stream writer, director and producer Michael Leavy said it was a dream come true to have the icon in his film.

"This has been a really hard secret to keep and contain our excitement, especially for this long," Leavy said in a statement shared by Variety.

"We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen! His charm always radiates and shines through everything he does and we are so honoured to have him a part of Stream."