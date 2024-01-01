Serena Williams slams cosmetic surgery rumours

Serena Williams has slammed rumours she has enjoyed cosmetic surgery on her face and body.

The 42-year-old grand slam champion is one of the greatest living athletes in the world - having scored 73 career titles thanks to her tennis skills.

In recent years, Serena - who played tennis professionally from 1995 until 2022 - has been dogged by rumours she has had cosmetic surgery to change her appearance.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, however, the mum-of-two hit out at rumours to settle the score once and for all.

Posing for photos, the tennis ace shared a caption stating, "100% real ... forehead to toe ... lol."

Serena - who won the US Open six times and Wimbledon seven times - sported a double denim ensemble, wearing clothes by Off-White along with a strappy vest top.

Her comment appeared aimed at rumours she has undergone various surgeries over the years - including a nose job and cheekbone implants.

The sporting icon has also been accused of using weight-loss drugs after becoming a mother - with her social media post also seeming to take aim at such speculation.

Serena and her Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian, 41, welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, in September 2017.

The happy couple - who have been married since 2017 - welcomed their second daughter, named, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.