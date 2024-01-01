Paris Hilton defends not putting a life jacket on her son

Paris Hilton has defended not putting a life jacket on her son while they were on a boat.

On Wednesday, the media personality took to TikTok to share a clip of her one-year-old son Phoenix exploring a catamaran.

"Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom," Paris captioned the post.

Shortly after she shared the video, social media users took to the comments section to criticise the star for letting her son wander around the boat without a life jacket.

"My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!" one TikTok user wrote, while another commented, "Where's his life vest? He's so cute."

The Simple Life star then took to the comments section of her post on Thursday to reassure fans that she and her husband Carter Reum were keeping a close eye on Phoenix.

"Hey Mamma's (sic), thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew," she wrote. "It's a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world."

Paris and Carter, who tied the knot in November 2021, welcomed Phoenix in January 2023 and daughter London in November the same year. Both children were born via surrogate.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old sparked safety concerns when fans noticed her children's car seats were incorrectly installed in her vehicle.

Paris later shared a clip of her kids properly strapped into her car, writing, "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this."