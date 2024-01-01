Joel Kim Booster engaged

Joel Kim Booster is engaged to boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina.

Taking to X over the weekend, the Fire Island star shared a photo of him proposing to his partner while on a boat amid a vacation to Jeju Island, South Korea.

"Vacation boyfriend --> Vacation husband. Try to be normal about this," he wrote.

In addition, Joel also shared a close-up photo of the gold ring he presented to John-Michael and a series of sweet photos from their trip.

"Big time Korea DUMP. Keep scrolling for a special surprise. Very much in love. Very happy. No matter where I am, he's my home," the 36-year-old added.

Following the happy news, a number of Joel's celebrity friends offered up congratulatory messages.

"Congrats Joel!" commented Quinta Brunson, while Nico Santos posted, "OHMAHGAH!!! Congrats love!!"

Elsewhere, Amber Ruffin jokingly wrote, "Congrats to the magazine that gets to profile the wedding."

Previously, Joel revealed he met video game producer John-Michael while on a holiday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico during an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast in June.

"It was the first big party weekend, and we met out through mutual friends on the first night and I took him home and we, ya know, watched the sunrise together on the beach and talked after we hooked up," he recalled.