Kristin Cavallari reveals 'hot' sex life with boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari has revealed she's having "the best sex she's ever had" with boyfriend Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old Laguna Beach star opened up about her sex life with 24-year-old partner Mark Estes in an episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest.

Kristin asked Mark if "mature women' are 'better' in the bedroom," to which he replied, "Yeah, you're the best sex I ever had for sure."

She responded, "I actually didn't know that. You've never said that to me. We've talked about how great our sex is, but you've never, like, point blank said, 'You're the best.' I would have remembered that one."

He then asked her, "Am I the best sex you've ever had?" to which she replied, "Yeah, you are. And I think it's a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older."

She continued, "Because I think women, when you're in your early 20s and stuff, you're insecure in a lot of ways, you're worried about your body or what (you) look like. I've let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I've ever been. And I'm so wildly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot sex."

Kristin was married to former football quarterback Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2022. They share sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, eight. She started dating Mark in February this year.