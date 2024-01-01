Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale tie the knot

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale have tied the knot.

The Swedish couple, actor Joel and model Kelly, got married in an intimate ceremony in Nevada over the weekend while visiting Black Rock City for the Burning Man festival.

Kelly, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news, sharing a series of photos and a video from the special day.

The Victoria's Secret model wrote, "Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa."

In the post, Kelly shared a clip of her and Joel's first kiss as husband and wife, as well as a handful of photos from the unique outdoor ceremony.

The snaps showed the couple dressed in flowing white outfits with bare feet. Kelly accessorised her ensemble with red braids, a silver headpiece, a chain bustier and two intricate silver bracelets.

Kelly and Joel, 44, were first romantically linked in 2019 when they were spotted together at Coachella in California. They made their red carpet debut later that year.

In January 2021, Kelly announced on Instagram that she and the Suicide Squad actor were engaged, sharing photos of the proposal and her sparkling engagement ring.

She captioned the post, "Yours forever."

Joel was previously married to Swedish tattoo artist Cleo Kinnaman from 2015 to 2018.