Tia and Tamera Mowry remain 'close' despite rift speculation

Tia and Tamera Mowry are reportedly still "close" despite recent speculation of a rift.

In last week's teaser for her new WEtv docuseries Tia Mowry: My Next Act, Tia revealed that her relationship with her twin changed following her divorce from husband Cory Hardrict last year.

"Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," she said in the clip. "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that's just not where we are right now."

Tia and Cory separated in 2022 and finalised their divorce in April 2023.

Accordingly, fans were quick to question whether there had been a falling out between the Sister, Sister stars.

Representatives for Tia have not yet responded to requests for comment, but a source told E! News on Sunday that the pair still get on.

"The sisters are close but the quote being referenced was about their physical location - Tamera lives in Napa and Tia lives in Los Angeles," they stated.

Tia and Tamera, 46, were last photographed together at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March.

It remains unclear whether Tamera will appear on Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

In a recent Instagram post, Tia promised fans the series will offer fans a glimpse into her personal life as she juggles her career and raising two children.

"Get ready for more laughs, realness, and all the new chapters ahead!" she exclaimed.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act is set to begin streaming on 4 October.