Jessica Chastain criticised for complaint against airline

Jessica Chastain has come under fire for her recent complaint against an airline.

The actress has faced backlash after taking to social media to call out JetBlue for failing to provide working in-flight entertainment on a recent trip.

In a series of X posts, Chastain slammed the airline for the inconvenience, before revealing she was subsequently offered a $15 (£11) flight credit as an apology.

"Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 (£1100) and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you," the 47-year-old wrote on Wednesday. "Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn't work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit."

According to a screenshot she posted, JetBlue explained that it had offered the $15 credit to every passenger on the flight.

"I understand but I spent $1500 on the flight and so did my husband," the Interstellar star replied. "There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer."

Shortly after sharing her complaint on X, Chastain was blasted by social media users for "whining" about not being able to watch TV on her flight.

One X user wrote, "Is 6 hours together that horrible that you lose it over not having movies to watch?"

While another commented, "Jessica Chastain is whining about paying $1,500 for a Jet Blue flight and not having a working TV. The way you can be a millionaire but still be a broke b**ch at heart."

Chastain has since deleted the tweets.