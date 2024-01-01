Anthony Hopkins lands role in Maserati movie

Anthony Hopkins is set to appear in a new biopic film about Maserati.

The Hollywood legend will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers, famed for producing luxury sports vehicles, in Maserati: The Brothers.

According to Variety, the English-language biopic will be directed by Bobby Moresco.

"Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true," the film's producer Andrew Iervolino said in a statement. "His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role."

Maserati: The Brothers is slated to begin shooting in Bologna, Italy, soon.

Other casting details for the project are currently being kept under wraps.

Iervolino is no stranger to working on car-related projects.

His previous company ILBE Group produced the biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend as well as Michael Mann's Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

Italian luxury car company Maserati was founded in 1914 in a Bologna garage by three brothers, Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto.

Alfieri was driving Maserati's first Grand Prix racing car, Type 26, when he was involved in a near-fatal crash during the 1927 Messina Cup race. He died in 1932 as a result of injuries from the crash.

The remaining brothers went on to sell their controlling stake in the company in 1937.

Hopkins has been busy with a range of roles recently.

He played a London broker who saved hundreds of children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia before World War II in the 2023 film One Life.

The 86-year-old star also appeared in the 2024 TV drama series Those About To Die, which was set in ancient Rome.