Lin-Manuel Miranda pays tribute to The Warriors actor David Harris

Lin-Manuel Miranda has paid tribute to late actor David Harris following his death.

Harris, who is best known for playing gang member Cochise in the 1979 cult classic The Warriors, passed away on Friday at his home in New York City after a battle with cancer. He was 75.

Hamilton creator Miranda, who released a concept album inspired by the action movie earlier this month, paid tribute to Harris on Instagram by sharing a still from the film as well as a recent photo of the actor at an album party.

"Shocked and saddened at the passing of David Harris, aka the original Cochise in The Warriors," he captioned the post. "We were celebrating and giving him his flowers for his unforgettable performance just over a week ago. Grateful for that moment with him. Our hearts are with his daughter and galaxy of family and friends."

The Mary Poppins Returns actor became hooked on The Warriors when he watched the thriller on VHS when he was four years old. For more than two years, he worked with playwright and performer Eisa Davis to create the concept album Warriors, which was released on 18 October.

The album features Harris's co-stars David Patrick Kelly and James Remar as the voices of two police officers. In the gender-flipped project, Cochise is played by actress Kenita Miller.

In addition to The Warriors, Harris appeared in films such as Brubaker, A Soldier's Story, Fatal Beauty and James White as well as TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, ER and NYPD Blue.

Harris is survived by his daughter Davina Harris, mother Maude Marie Harris as well as his sister, brothers and two grandchildren.