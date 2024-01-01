Ryan Reynolds confirms Taylor Swift is godmother to some of his kids

Ryan Reynolds finally confirmed that Taylor Swift is the godmother to three of his four children.

The 48-year-old Canadian actor has been married to 37-year-old Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively since 2012 and together they share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and one-year-old son Olin.

The Deadpool star has formed a close friendship with chart superstar Swift, 34, thanks to her friendship with Lively and fans have long speculated the singer has a special role in the lives of their children.

And now Reynolds has confirmed this, telling Deadline, "She's the godparent to my daughters" - however he did not reveal if she might yet be made godmother to Olin.

Swift herself previously teased that she is a godparent to the children when helping promote the blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine in which Reynolds plays Wade Wilson alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

She wrote via Instagram Stories at the time in July, "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

She then joked, "But that's just Hugh for you! Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"