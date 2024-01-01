Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to the Governors Awards

Celebrities have turned out en masse to celebrate the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood.

The annual presentation, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, started off with a glittering red carpet event, starring Angelina Jolie accompanied by Knox, the 16-year-old son she shares with ex Brad Pitt.

The event featured myriad A-List actors, filmmakers and musicians.

Hugh Grant, Jude Law and Daniel Craig rubbed shoulders with Andrew Garfield and Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal.

Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, Pamela Anderson, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Hudson added a dose of LA glam alongside Hollywood royalty Tom Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson, and Yellowstone alum Kevin Costner.

Three awards for lifetime achievement in the film industry were handed down.

This year's winners were the late music legend Quincy Jones and veteran casting director Juliet Taylor who nabbed Academy Honour Awards; British writer-director Richard Curtis who was honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award went to No Time to Die producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Prior to 2009, these awards were formally presented during the main Academy Awards ceremony, but now they have their own night of nights and are just afforded a short mention at the main event.