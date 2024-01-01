Zoe Saldaña wins award for Emilia Pérez musical number

Zoe Saldaña won an award for her standout musical number in Emilia Pérez in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Avatar actress took home the award for Song - Onscreen Performance (Film) at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards for her performance in the El Mal (The Evil) sequence in the Spanish-language crime musical.

Saldaña has been widely tipped for more awards this upcoming season, with her receiving Oscars buzz for her portrayal of lawyer Rita Moro Castro.

Emilia Pérez won two more awards during the ceremony; Music Themed Film and Score - Feature Film for composers and songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille.

Famed composer Hans Zimmer was the most-awarded individual on the night, scoring three trophies for different projects: Score - Sci-Fi/Fantasy for Dune: Part Two, Score - Documentary Series for Planet Earth III, and Song - TV Show Limited Series for Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

The Wild Robot was also a multiple winner, taking home the Song - Animated Film award for Kiss the Sky, co-written and performed by Maren Morris, and the Score - Animated Film prize for composer Kris Bowers.

Other songwriting winners included Diane Warren for The Journey from The Six Triple Eight, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for Never Too Late from Elton's documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt for Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl.

The 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards were held at The Avalon in Hollywood.