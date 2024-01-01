Kaley Cuoco reveals she and fiancé see couples therapist

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey are in couples therapy.

The Big Bang Theory star believes everyone should have relationship counselling, telling Jimmy Fallon's audience they "should all" be working with a therapist.

Appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The star of The Flight Attendant had been describing life with their 19-month-old daughter, Matilda when she digressed into relationship advice.

"It's a wild ride, Jimmy," Kaley, 38, told Jimmy, 50. "I mean, it's an adventure. 19 months old. It's a lot! It's a wild thing, I was trying to explain to our couple's therapist the other day why I'm so tired."

Turning to face the audience, she added, "You should all be in couples therapy, just FYI."

Kaley quickly returned to her original topic, explaining she had told their therapist, "taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day".

Elaborating, she joked, "They're crying when they don't get what they want. You're making sure they make it to the bathroom, or you're cleaning their throw-up from whatever. And they're out of their minds, and you're making sure they don't die all day long.

"And then they black out, and you're, like, ready to die, and they wake up and they're like, 'What's for breakfast?'"

Continuing the analogy, Kaley added, "And you're like, 'What?' I'm like, 'Do you even know what happened last night?'"

Kaley and 42-year-old Tom, an actor who starred in the Netflix series Ozark, have been engaged since August.